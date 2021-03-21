Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo Egg Hunt set for April 3rd

Nashville, TN – Eggstravaganzoo, Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration will take place on April 3rd with egg hunts and Easter fun for the whole family. With health and safety precautions in place, the Zoo will host 13 egg hunts in an area larger than ever before. Additional activities include keeper talks, animal encounters, and egg hunting for the Zoo’s animals throughout the day.

Nashville Zoo is limiting attendance on April 3rd so reservations are required for everyone, including members. The event is expected to sell out so guests are encouraged to reserve their entry time early. The Zoo also recommends that guests reserve their entry time at least an hour prior to their scheduled hunt.

Egg Hunt times are as follows:

2 years & under: 10:00am and 12:30pm

3 years – 10:30am and 1:00pm

4 – 5 years – 11:00am or 1:30pm

6 – 7 years – 11:30am or 2:00pm

8 – 10 years – 12:00pm or 2:30pm

All Ages – 3:00pm or 3:30pm

Eggstravaganzoo is included with Zoo admission and free for Zoo members. For guests looking to beat the crowds, Nashville Zoo is offering an Early Riser Package that includes an exclusive egg hunt, grab-and-go breakfast, crafts, a souvenir, a meeting with the Easter Bunny, and free rides on the Soaring Eagle zip line, Wild Animal Carousel, and Wilderness Express Train.

The cost for the Early Riser Package is $19.00 for Zoo members and $40.00 for non-members.

Eggstravaganzoo is presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers and sponsored by T-Mobile and Mix 92.9. More information about Eggstravaganzoo can be found at www.nashvillezoo.org/eggzoo

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and Temptations cat treats, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites.

Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org

