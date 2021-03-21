House Democrats Reject Representative Mark Green’s Common-Sense Border Security Measures

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green has offered two amendments to House Democrats’ amnesty bill that were rejected out of hand during markup. Green’s first amendment would have ensured that criminals, gang members, and other aliens who are convicted of 1 felony or 2 or more misdemeanors would not be allowed to stay in the United States.

Green’s second amendment would have preserved President Trump’s border wall and blocked the Joe Biden Administration from rolling back the progress President Donald Trump made in securing our southern border.

Green said, “Our country is a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws. It is absurd that Democrats are preventing the brave men and women at ICE and CBP from deporting criminals, felons, gang members, drug traffickers, human traffickers, and other aliens who commit serious crimes. My common-sense amendment would have closed this loophole, but Democrats wouldn’t even consider it!”

“The Trump Administration made great progress in securing our porous southern border by building the wall, but Democrats have worked tooth and nail to stop the wall from being built. My second amendment would have blocked President Biden from tearing down the border wall. Again, Democrats refused to even consider this common-sense measure.”

