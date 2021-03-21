Austin Peay State University geology students get tour of Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center construction site

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) faculty and staff find pride by providing students with opportunities to learn more about the careers they are pursuing. Recently, Dr. Kallina Dunkle’s environmental geology lecture and lab class got such an opportunity when students toured the new Montgomery County Multi-Purpose Event Center (MPEC) construction site in Downtown Clarksville.

The tour gave students the opportunity to meet professionals in the environmental field and to visit a job site so they can create a better understanding of the career options they have upon graduation.

The tour also allowed them to see their future career options in person and close to home.

Austin Peay State University student Andrew Bohringer said the trip allowed him to gain knowledge about his chosen career.

“I wished we could have stayed longer so I could get a more intimate inspection of the site, speak to the common workers and dissect their thoughts,” he said. “There is a wealth of knowledge at MPEC, and it was an utterly fantastic experience.”

This particular field trip was a follow-up to one in-person and two virtual visits from environmental consultants from three companies and career paths.

Students in this class were able to discuss the project with Jordan Wyman, senior vice president of Commonwealth Development Group, Inc. as well as two employees from Terracon: Patrick O’Leary, P.E., and Christopher Green, P.G. The group also examined images of what the MPEC will look like upon completion.

“Students were informed about some of the more unique aspects of the project, including the construction of a 60-foot retaining wall from top-down and general layout and construction to allow for a variety of events once complete,” Dunkle said.

During the tour, students wore personal protective equipment while walking on the site and learned about the project. They studied a 60-foot retaining wall at the site and peppered the tour guides with questions.

Terracon’s Green, an APSU alum, helped to arrange the site visit. Terracon is handling the geotechnical and environmental aspects of the project.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s Department of Geosciences, visit www.apsu.edu/geosciences.

