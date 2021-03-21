|
Wilma Rudolph Boulevard closed due to Restaurant Fire
Montgomery County, TN – Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is closed in both directions between Holiday Drive and Morris Drive due to a fire at Captain D’s restaurant.
Please avoid the area.
