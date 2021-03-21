Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard closed due to Restaurant Fire

March 21, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is closed in both directions between Holiday Drive and Morris Drive due to a fire at Captain D’s restaurant.

Please avoid the area.

Road Closure


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives