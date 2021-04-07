Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces free Kiosk Payment sites

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is pleased to announce a free and convenient kiosk “Pay Site” for customers to pay utility bills.

Pay Site machines are in several 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores, at 1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard (corner of Ashbury Road); 1801 Ashland City Road (corner of Vista Lane); 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (next to Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins); and 3880 Trenton Road (corner of Tiny Town Road).

Pay Site machines offer a user-friendly touch screen in English or Spanish for cash, check and debit, or credit card payments. Clarksville Gas and Water users will need their full account number, including the leading zeros, and a payment method to get started. Clarksville Gas and Water customers will not be charged to use Pay Site machines to pay utility bills.

Payment transactions are posted in real-time and provide a printed receipt. “FastPass” payment access is also offered by printing a barcode receipt for quick payment at your next kiosk visit. Pay Site machines do not accept coins or dispense change.

“In an effort to provide the best customer service experience possible, we are happy to offer another user-friendly utility bill payment option at no cost to the customer,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager. “Pay Site technology offers contactless payment in real-time when it’s most convenient.”

Pay Site machines used for Gas & Water utility bill payment do not offer the option to begin or terminate water service or to request a service work order. Please call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department office at 931.645.7400 for those services.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics