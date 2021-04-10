Weekly APSU COVID-19 Update for April 10th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) COVID-19 vaccination site administered its 2,000th vaccine. The University also began giving a limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to students.

The University only received a few of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and it continues to provide the Moderna vaccine to the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. To sign up for a vaccine at APSU, visit this site.

Do Your Part: Get Vaccinated

While APSU is cheering that it has administered 2,000 vaccines, Montgomery County is still falling short in the number of people who have been vaccinated. In order to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 Coronavirus infections, it is vital that as many people as possible receive a vaccine. To sign up for a vaccine at APSU, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daea628a5f4c43-first

Please continue to practice social distancing on and off-campus, avoid large groups, and get vaccinated. Do all you can to protect your PEAYple and help us get back to normal as quickly as possible.

New COVID-19 Testing Hours APSU’s COVID-19 testing operations are now open Monday through Thursday. Drop-ins Monday – Thursday 7:00am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty, and staff Drive-thru Monday – Thursday 7:00am-noon for ALL eligible students, faculty, and staff. It is recommended everyone use this option whenever possible. Simply remain in your vehicle upon arrival and follow the signs. Results are usually available the next business day. PCR testing methods are the standard at APSU. Boyd Health Services collects samples using this method for any APSU member who is symptomatic, who has been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 Coronavirus positive, or who is a member of one of our surveillance testing groups.

A Special Thank You The APSU COVID-19 Command Team wishes to extend its appreciation to: Bridget Marley, APSU vaccine coordinator; the APSU School of Nursing, and all the volunteers who have supported the University’s vaccination site. AND Dr. Heather Phillips, APSU director of laboratory testing; the Boyd Health Services Staff, and School of Nursing for their work at Austin Peay’ State University’s COVID-19 testing site. You have made a tremendous difference in supporting the health of our community, and we appreciate the countless hours and sleepless nights you have sacrificed to keep Austin Peay and the Clarksville-Montgomery County area safe. We’re Back! Austin Peay State University will return to pre-pandemic class formats this summer, and University officials fully intend for APSU to return to predominantly face-to-face classes this fall. “Things are already beginning to come back,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, APSU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We will be offering summer classes that mirror our summer offerings prior to COVID. We have set our fall class schedules, which also reflect pre-COVID class offerings with mostly face-to-face classes.” All decisions about the fall semester depend on the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Austin Peay proved last fall that it can effectively host classes on campus. The University’s COVID-19 emergency command team also continues to meet every day. These strategies allowed Austin Peay to offer face-to-face, hybrid and remote classes through the fall and spring semesters. “Austin Peay drastically outperformed every other public higher education institution in Tennessee” in keeping positive case counts low, said Lynn Fisher, the University’s emergency management director. “Our highest single day case count between August 24th and December 1st was 43, which is amazing because we had several thousand people on campus every day.”

Sections

Topics