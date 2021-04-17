Austin Peay State University celebrates ROTC’s 50th Year at APSU

Major Gregory Mabry’s Story

Clarksville, TN – The Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is celebrating its 50th year. To mark the occasion, each month through the end of the year, we’ll share one story of a Governor’s Guard alumni or former leader. This month, we share the story of APSU alumnus Major Gregory Mabry.

In 2016, Mabry was inducted into the inaugural class of the national hall of fame for the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, but the Clarksville-native’s successful career began in the late 1990s, when he joined the JROTC program at Northeast High School.

That’s where he honed his skills, attending competitions with his team. During one particular event held at Austin Peay State University, Mabry’s life changed. After displaying his excellence at the competition, he earned a four-year APSU ROTC scholarship.

“I got that scholarship just by being exposed to the program from the Junior ROTC in high school,” Mabry said.

He felt at home with Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program and enjoyed the discipline and friendship that came it.

“I decided that this is the environment that fosters enjoyment and support in academic and athletic excellence, and I’d like to do this for the rest of my career,” Mabry said.

The APSU ROTC program taught Mabry many things that have shaped his life and career. The motto, “Scholar. Athlete. Leader,” is a big part of the program’s goal and had a significant impact on him.

“This program taught me time management,” he said. “It also taught me that I can do anything as long as I focus and utilize my team. I was able to excel academically and support the nation through military actions and leadership.”

Mabry views the APSU ROTC program as the “foundation” of his career. The program offers many advantages to an APSU alumnus.

“The awesome thing about being an APSU ROTC alumni is you have access to the resources of my fellow prior service cadets,” Mabry said. “You have top leadership in the ROTC instructors and the resources of Fort Campbell to enhance my military learning.”

Currently, Mabry serves as the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Behavioral Health (BH) Army Capability Manager for Army Health Systems (ACM-AHS).

He earned an Associate of Science in Nursing from Baptist School of Health Professions in San Antonio, a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Austin Peay, a Master of Arts in Information Technology Management from Webster University, a Master of Social Work from Fayetteville State University, a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from California Southern University and will he complete his Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner this summer from Northern Kentucky University.

Mabry was a faculty candidate to the Department of Behavioral Science and Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 2015 and earned nominations to the U.S. Army Astronaut Candidate Program in 2016 and 2020.

His key assignments include deputy chief of Behavioral Health for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); aviation behavioral science officer for Combined Joint Task Force Thunder, Operation Enduring Freedom; behavioral science officer for the 159th Combat Aviation Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); chief medical information officer for 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized); medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) officer for Sadr City/Baghdad, Iraq; medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) officer for the 506th Infantry Regiment (Currahee), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Mabry’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Join Meritorious Unit Award, two Meritorious Unit Citations, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, the Combat Medical Badge, the Air Assault Badge and the Danish Contingent (DANCON) March Medal.

