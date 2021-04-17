|
Nashville Predators holding Blood Drives at Clarksville American Red Cross April 19th and 21st
Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross and Nashville Predators will be hosting two blood drives in Clarksville next week. The blood drives are being held at the Clarksville American Red Cross on Monday, April 19th and Wednesday, April 21st from 10:30am-4:30pm CT.
ll presenting donors will receive a Preds foam puck and be entered to win a Preds and Red Cross branded puck signed by a current Preds player (one per location)!
Additionally, all donors will be emailed a $5.00 Amazon gift card!
The Clarksville American Red Cross is located at 1760 Madison Street.
To make your appointment, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19!
