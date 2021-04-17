|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn: The Fight for Election Integrity
Written by Marsha Blackburn
Washington, D.C. – If you liked the chaos of the pandemic election, you’re going to love the left’s new effort to complicate voting in America. Despite its innocuous name, the For the People Act, known in the Senate as “S.1,” is a harbinger of anything but productive election reform.
It is a federal takeover of the electoral process. Rather than addressing Americans’ genuine concerns about never-ending vote counts, electioneering, and voter fraud, S.1 would upend the traditional voting system and turn every Election Day into election month, opening the door to uncertainty, taxpayer-funded campaigns, and speech restrictions.
S.1 imposes a laundry list of unattainable requirements on local governments and holds officials legally liable for any compliance issues.
In addition to forcing all states to adopt same-day voter registration, a policy that gives state officials no time to verify the accuracy of voter information, the bill also forces local governments to automatically register people who appear on other state databases like driver’s license lists.
Worse, the For the People Act not only violates the First Amendment by forcing taxpayers to fund political speech and federal campaigns but it also puts Cancel Culture on steroids by forcing non-profit organizations to publicly disclose the names of their donors.
Even as the For the People Act continues its march through Congress, I will advocate for workable statewide solutions to improve election integrity.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCongress, Democrats, Election, first amendment, For The People Act, Marsha Blackaburn, Tennessee, U.S. Senator, Voter Registration, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.