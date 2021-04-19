APSU’s Soma Banerjee to serve as Tennessee University Faculty Senates president

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) history professor Dr. Soma Banerjee has been elected to the office of president-elect of TUFS, the Tennessee University Faculty Senates.

“I am looking forward to serving my faculty colleagues across Tennessee in this office,” he said. “Thank you for your support.”

Banerjee’s term as president-elect begins on July 1st, 2021, and his term as president will begin on July 1st, 2022.

He will serve as immediate past president from July 1st, 2023.

He will serve on the TUFS Executive Council in all three of those years.

The current outgoing TUFS president is Dr. Misty Anderson from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

