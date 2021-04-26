Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf moves up to Eight at OVC Championship

Muscle Shoals, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf senior Austin Lancaster’s two-under 70 was the high point for Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf in round two at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships.

But the grind continued for the APSU Govs as a team on The Fighting Joe at the Robert Trent Jones stop at the Shoals, with Austin Peay State University’s 299 not low enough to move them up the team leaderboard.

The Govs remain in eighth with a 606; UT Martin moved into the overall lead at 569.

Lancaster sank five birdies over the course of his second round, and was just two holes—a bogey at No. 2 and a double at No. 13—from a particularly special day. He opened his day with a birdie on the daunting 562-yard par-5 at No. 1 and picked up two more birdies just on the front nine for a 34 going out, then was even on the back for Austin Peay’s low round.

Garrett Whitfield also sank a birdie at No. 1 to open the day and an even-par 36 on the front; Chase Korte was a one-under 35 on the back thanks to a birdie at No. 12 and another at No. 15, one of just four birdies sank at 15 in the second round. But for the Whitfield, the back nine was more difficult (38) and the front-nine frustrations from Sunday continued into Monday for Korte, who went out at 40. The pair shot 74 and 75, respectively, while Whitfield’s 2.88 stroke average on par-3s remains one of the best among the field.

Whitfield was one of just three players to post birdie on the 460-yard par-4 at No. 10, which played as the toughest round on the course Monday.

Michael Busse fought for an 80 in his penultimate round of the tournament, while Alex Vegh subbed in and battled for an 81. Busse is tied for fifth among all competitors with eight birdies for the tournament.

Final-round action begins Tuesday for the Govs at 8:40am CT; Austin Peay State University will once again be paired with Eastern Kentucky and Murray State. Live updates from the course can be found on Twitter @AustinPeayMGO.

Sections

Topics