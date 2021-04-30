APSU’s deans get ‘slimed’ after reaching, smashing Govs Give campaign goals

Clarksville, TN – Because the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Govs Give campaign was so successful, each of APSU’s college deans agreed to be SLIMED, Nickelodeon-style, on Wednesday.

The sliming was at 12:30pm Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 in front of the Foy Fitness and Recreation Center on the Clarksville campus.

APSU’s Professional Mad Scientist Bryan Gaither perfected his slime recipe, which fell in gooey green glops on the deans.

Here’s who got slimed:

Karen Meisch, dean of the College of STEM.

Tucker Brown, dean of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

Prentice Chandler, dean of the Eriksson College of Education.

Barry Jones, dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business.

Austin Peay State University recently raised $458,981 during the University’s fifth annual Govs Give campaign, making this the most successful year for the online giving event.

Govs Give is an initiative that is part of the “What if” Comprehensive Campaign for APSU, launched on November 19th, 2020.

To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To learn more about APSU fundraising initiatives, contact University Advancement at 931-221-7127 or *protected email* .

