United Way of Greater Clarksville to hold 8th annual United We Dine fundraiser on May 14th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, May 14th, 2021, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and ten local eateries will partner once again for the 8th Annual United We Dine fundraising event.

Each participating restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to help support the work of over 30 local United Way partner agency programs.

The community is encouraged to dine at any of the following locations in Clarksville: B’s Cheesecakes (Riverside Drive); Buffalo Wild Wings (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard); Dairy Queen (Riverside Drive and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard); Tennessee Valley Brewery (Lowes Drive); Hot Pita (Franklin Street); The Gingham Cafe (Madison Street); Tropical Smoothie Cafe (Madison Street); Wicked Good Sandwiches (Cumberland Drive); and Yada on Franklin (Franklin Street).

United We Dine is a unique event that provides local restaurants with the opportunity to open their establishments for a more community-centered experience and gives patrons an easy way to help those in need. A link for each restaurant can be found at www.liveunitedclarksville.org/news

United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region fights for the education, health, and financial stability of local citizens. The nonprofit mobilizes partners in Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County in a united effort to identify and respond to critical community needs.

For more information, please contact the office at 931.647.4291 or visit www.liveunitedclarksville.org

