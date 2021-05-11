Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “The Goonies”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Take the oath and join the adventure as we get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with the wildly beloved ’80s adventure comedy classic “The Goonies” this Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

From the imagination of Steven Spielberg comes this fun-filled adventure about a band of misfit teens who take on the might of a property developer planning to destroy their home to build a country club. When the kids discover an old treasure map in the attic, they follow it into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps, and a long-lost pirate ship, racing to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys … and a mild-mannered monster with a face only a mother could love.

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Grease”, “Coco”, “Coming To America”, “The Secret Garden”, Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog”, Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes To Washington”, “Air Force One”, “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and “Stand By Me”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

