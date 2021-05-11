|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports North Riverside Drive lane shifts for fire hydrant work
Tuesday, May 11th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has shifted approximately 300 feet of the outer northbound lane of North Riverside Drive near the North Spring Street intersection for fire hydrant replacement.
Both lanes of North Riverside Drive have been shifted to the inside and center turning lanes to allow traffic to pass; however, motorists may wish to choose an alternate route to avoid traffic congestion at the work site.
The fire hydrant replacement work is anticipated to be finished and the lanes returned to normal traffic flow by approximately 1:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
