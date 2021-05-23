BBB says United Address Change website misleads movers

Nashville, TN – May is national moving month, and at the top of everyone’s moving checklist is changing their address.

If you are planning a move, watch out for this website. Consumers report that United Address Change‘s website misled them into thinking they were submitting address changes with the United States Postal Service.

Instead, the site made unapproved charges to their credit cards.



Movers Mislead by Website



According to Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, United Address Change as an “F” for failure to respond to complaints. BBB has processed 96 complaints, and the company did not respond to 29 of those.

Look Out for Lookalike Websites

Websites such as this are private businesses that allegedly facilitate address changes. However, consumers can go directly to the United States Postal Service to change their address.



BBB has also received reports of other lookalike websites that supposedly help people renew their driver’s license, get a credit report, or stop junk mail. All of these sites pay to get their listing at the top of search results. People inadvertently click on them thinking they are an official site.



Don’t be fooled by lookalike websites:

Double-check the URL before you enter personal and payment information. Always double-check that you are on the right website and that the link is secure. Secure links start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page.

Make online purchases with your credit card. Fraudulent charges made on a credit card can usually be disputed. Unfortunately, there is no way to get back the personal information you may have shared.

Learn more about change of address scams. For more trusted information regarding lookalike, websites visit BBB.org.

