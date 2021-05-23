|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Nashville Sounds win Pitching Battle against Gwinnett Stripers, 1-0 Newer: Ford recalls over 600,000 Ford Explorers because Roof Rail Covers May Detach »
BBB says United Address Change website misleads movers
Nashville, TN – May is national moving month, and at the top of everyone’s moving checklist is changing their address.
If you are planning a move, watch out for this website. Consumers report that United Address Change‘s website misled them into thinking they were submitting address changes with the United States Postal Service.
Instead, the site made unapproved charges to their credit cards.
One Virginia resident told BBB: “I used this website thinking it was the actual United States Post Office to do my change of address. Prior to submitting, it said that it’d be a $1.05 fee to verify identity. After submitting the request, it shows up as $79.95 in my bank account. I called the U.S. Post Office customer care number and was told that this was a scam.”
Another complaint from Birmingham, Alabama stated: “I was misled by this website. They charged me without my permission. I thought I was on a USPS site which only charges a dollar to process.”
A man in Anchorage, Alaska, reported, “Their website says USPS Address Change. Nowhere on the site does it indicate they are a ‘third-party’ company. Nowhere on the website does it indicate there will be a charge of $79.95 to change your mailing address. After entering my credit card information to pay what I thought would be the $1.20, fee the post office charges to verify the person making the request is the person whose address is being changed. Today the charge came through and posted to my bank account.”
Look Out for Lookalike Websites
Websites such as this are private businesses that allegedly facilitate address changes. However, consumers can go directly to the United States Postal Service to change their address.
Learn more about change of address scams. For more trusted information regarding lookalike, websites visit BBB.org.
About BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts, and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.
There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Serving Middle TN and Southern KY, which was founded in 1961 and serves 45 counties in Middle TN and Southern KY. Visit bbb.org for more information.
SectionsNews
TopicsBBB, Better Business Bureau, Nashville, Nashville TN, Scam, Scam Alert, U.S. Postal Service
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.