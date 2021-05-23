Ford recalls over 600,000 Ford Explorers because Roof Rail Covers May Detach

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Ford Motor Company is recalling certain model 2016-2019 Ford Explorers.

A detached roof rail cover can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V316000

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

Components: Structure

Potential Number of Units Affected: 616,967

MAKE MODEL YEAR Ford Explorer 2016-2019

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Explorer vehicles. The retention pins could loosen and allow the roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

Remedy

Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 28th, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S22.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov

Sections

Topics