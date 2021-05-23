|
Ford recalls over 600,000 Ford Explorers because Roof Rail Covers May Detach
Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports Ford Motor Company is recalling certain model 2016-2019 Ford Explorers.
A detached roof rail cover can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.
Recall Information
NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V316000
Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company
Components: Structure
Potential Number of Units Affected: 616,967
Summary
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Explorer vehicles. The retention pins could loosen and allow the roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.
Remedy
Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 28th, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S22.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.safercar.gov
