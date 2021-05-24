Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding Answers on Chattanooga Migrant Crisis

Washington, D.C. – President Joe Biden has created a crisis at the southern border. Now his administration is secretly transporting migrant children to communities throughout the United States.

They are doing this in the dead of night without the knowledge or permission of state and local officials. Why is Joe Biden doing the cartel’s dirty work for them? The American people deserve the truth.

This week, I sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services demanding answers.

Targeting Terror Groups In Latin America

Iran’s support for the terrorist organization Hezbollah via money laundering, illegal weapon trading, and drug smuggling is a direct affront to human rights and international norms. Most Tennesseans are familiar with Hezbollah’s presence in the Middle East, but their activities in Latin America are a blind spot in terms of data and reporting.

By requiring increased reporting and establishing data-sharing partnerships, my bipartisan legislation will expose and cut off Hezbollah’s sources of financing and power in Latin America.

Protecting Our Kids Online

Big tech companies like TikTok use predatory data collection practices to target children. During this week’s Consumer Protection subcommittee hearing, I asked why China-affiliated TikTok refused to appear for questioning and stressed the importance of taking proactive measures to protect kids online.

Visiting The District

Celebrating Nashville Artists

Tennessee’s own Eddy Arnold helped create the Nashville sound and spread love for country music across the nation. This week, high school students in Henderson honored his legacy with a new sculpture and sign. Read more about the sculpture here.

Why won’t the Biden administration admit to the labor crisis of their own making? The help wanted signs speak for themselves.

Washington politicians who argue that the I-40 bridge closure in Memphis won’t harm the local economy should spend a little more time in the real world.

This week, we saw evidence that the Biden administration is using taxpayer dollars to transport unaccompanied migrant children across the United States.

.@MarshaBlackburn: “We know border patrol has apprehended people from 160 different countries…we know that now the US Government is picking up the tab with taxpayer dollars.” @ShaunKraisman https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/ZebrBdOanN — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 20, 2021

The United States will stand by our friend and ally Israel. The level of denial and misinformation about what is happening in Israel, and why it is happening, is appalling.

Israel is our ally and our friend.

Did you notice higher prices at the grocery store this week? What about at the gas pump? That’s called the Biden Surcharge!

Anti-Semitism has no business influencing our foreign policy. We are proud to stand with Israel.

Biden should let it be known that the United States will stand with the nation of Israel.

We will never change the culture that Big Tech created for itself if we don’t take steps right now to disincentivize the monetization of children’s attention and browsing habits.

