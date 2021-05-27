|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Christian School announces APSU’s Gerald Harrison to deliver Class of 2021 Commencement Address
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan will Produce, Preserve, Retrofit more than 2 Million Affordable Housing Units, Create Good-Paying Jobs
Washington, D.C. – Even after the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, tens of millions of Americans will struggle to access affordable, safe, energy efficient, and resilient housing.
Across the country, 11 million families pay more than half their income on rent, 3 million families with children under six reside in homes with lead paint, thousands of working families are displaced every year as a result of extreme weather fueled by climate change, and millions of families cannot afford to purchase their own homes.
These challenges are even more severe in low-income communities and communities of color, many of which have been segregated, excluded, and neglected for generations.
The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration is proposing a bold investment in America’s housing infrastructure and make housing more affordable for working and middle-class families. The American Jobs Plan pairs $213 billion in direct funding with more than $100 billion in new and expanded tax credits with bipartisan support to build and modernize housing across the country.
Together with new incentives for zoning reform, these investments will produce, preserve, and retrofit more than two million affordable and sustainable places to live in more – and higher opportunity – communities. This includes more than 500,000 new and rehabilitated homes for low- and moderate-income homebuyers and homeowners.
Along the way, these investments would create and sustain hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs – the majority of which won’t require a college degree – with a free and fair choice to join a union and bargain collectively. As President Biden has said, we need a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild our economy and ensure that all Americans have the opportunity to share in its prosperity.
These investments will ensure local community members, including workers of color, can fill these jobs, and they will provide employment and economic opportunities for residents of assisted housing. Stable, affordable housing serves as the foundation on which working families build their lives and invest in their children’s future.
The American Jobs Plan would:
Create good, middle-class jobs for local community members.
Employers receiving funding would also be required to remain neutral when their employees seek to organize a union and bargain collectively and may not require their employees to agree to mandatory individual arbitration. And, the American Jobs Plan includes $10 billion to provide federal enforcement agencies with the tools they need to ensure employers are providing workers with good jobs – including jobs with fair and equal pay, safe and healthy workplaces, and workplaces free from racial, gender, and other forms of discrimination and harassment.
Expand access to federal subsidies that will enable the construction or rehabilitation of more than 1 million affordable rental housing units.
The President is also proposing authorizing $2 billion in new project-based rental assistance agreements for the first time in more than 20 years to help even more working families access affordable housing. Together, these investments will produce, preserve, and retrofit more than a million affordable, rental housing units in big cities and small towns across the country.
Build and rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income homebuyers and homeowners.
The tax credit will make homeownership and wealth-building possible for low- and moderate-income families by encouraging the construction and rehabilitation of homes in and for underserved communities.
Expand and strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.
As the federal government’s primary tool for financing affordable housing, LIHTC currently produces an estimated 100,000 units per year. President Biden’s plan will build on this success by proposing to invest an additional $55 billion in tax credits, enabling the creation of tens of thousands more units each year, including more units in high opportunity neighborhoods.
Expand access to federal subsidies that will enable the construction or rehabilitation of more than 1 million affordable rental housing units.
This includes a $35 billion investment in the HOME Investment Partnerships program, $45 billion for the Housing Trust Fund, and $12 billion for the Capital Magnet Fund. The President is also proposing authorizing $2 billion in new project-based rental assistance agreements for the first time in more than 20 years to help even more working families access affordable housing. Together, these investments will produce, preserve, and retrofit more than a million affordable, rental housing units in big cities and small towns across the country.
Address longstanding public housing capital needs.
The American Jobs Plan calls for a transformative investment of $40 billion to rehabilitate and preserve public housing, addressing residents’ critical health and safety concerns. This is not just a safety issue but a racial justice issue, as approximately three in four public housing residents are people of color.
Remove lead-based paint from homes.
Incentivize the removal of exclusionary zoning and harmful land use policies.
President Joe Biden’s plan seeks to help jurisdictions reduce barriers to producing affordable housing and expand housing choices for people with low or moderate incomes. The American Jobs Plan will create a $5 billion incentive program that awards flexible and attractive funding to jurisdictions that take concrete steps to reduce barriers to affordable housing production.
Support and sustain homeownership and renting opportunities in rural America.
The plan would also provide new resources through Section 504 to enable existing low-income rural homeowners to make energy efficiency improvements to their homes. And, this proposal would support the construction and rehabilitation of thousands of multifamily units, including units that would provide affordable, sustainable housing to farmworkers and their families.
Develop and operate affordable housing for older Americans.
Meet tribal communities’ housing needs.
Create more climate-resilient communities.
Make housing more energy efficient and resilient for millions of families.
The American Jobs Plan also proposes a new, $10 billion consumer electrification rebate program modeled on the bipartisan HOPE for HOMES Act. And, the American Jobs Plan would extend and expand existing home efficiency tax credits for working families. These investments will make housing more energy and water efficient and more resilient to extreme weather events, creating jobs, improving public health, and saving families money along the way.
Build affordable housing and supportive infrastructure in small towns all across America.
The American Jobs Plan would devote $250 million towards a new Main Street Revitalization Program that would provide grants to communities for renovating their downtown business districts and adding units of affordable housing while, retaining the area’s traditional and historic character.
Revitalize the physical assets that build community connectedness and spark innovation.
The proposed Community Revitalization Fund would support a wide range of transformational places to work and gather, including but not limited to: upgrading access to natural areas, restoring vacant buildings to provide low-cost space for services and community entrepreneurs, and removing toxic waste and building new parks, greenways, and community gardens.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsAmerican Jobs Plan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Jobs, Joe Biden, pandemic, U.S. President, Washignton D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.