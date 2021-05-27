Clarksville Christian School announces APSU’s Gerald Harrison to deliver Class of 2021 Commencement Address

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is honored to announce that Mr. Gerald Harrison, Director of Athletics at Austin Peay State University (APSU), will deliver the commencement address for the Class of 2021.

Following the school’s baccalaureate service on Thursday evening, the graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 28th at the CCS gymnasium.

Mr. Harrison was introduced as Austin Peay State University’s 14th athletics director, July 30th, 2018. Right away, he began making a positive difference and setting new benchmarks on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community. In 2019-20, the Governors provided more than 3,000 hours of community service in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

He arrived at APSU after spending 10 years in Durham, North Carolina at Duke University. Prior to his service at Duke, Harrison was an integral member of the Tennessee football program during the latter days of College Football Hall of Famer and current Tennessee athletics director Phillip Fulmer’s tenure as head coach.

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org

Sections

Topics