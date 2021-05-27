Blanchfield Army Community Hospital moves COVID-19 Testing to Building 207, C Entrance reopens June 1st

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) COVID-19 testing services moves to Building 207, allowing the hospital’s C Building Entrance to reopen, June 1st, 2021.

With the COVID-testing tent move and the relocation of the COVID testing to Building 207, the C Building parking and the C Building hospital entrance are able to reopen. The new COVID-testing site is in Building 207, just off of Bastogne Avenue, immediately south of Bank of America.

“The reopening of the C Building hospital entrance is critical for the return of the hospital’s largest patient-centered medical home, the Air Assault Family Medical Home. Thankfully a we have seen a decreasing demand for COVID testing with increasing demands for COVID immunizations that have allowed us to relocate our testing,” said Lt. Col. Domenick Nardi, chief of BACH Primary Care.

The AAFMH has operated out of Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home near Gate 10, since March 2020, as the hospital took precautionary measures to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Fort Campbell community. Young Eagle and Gold Army Medical Homes returned to the hospital footprint earlier this year.

“The return of three of our medical homes to the hospital footprint enables us to return Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home back to offering primary care services to a more right sized population,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.

COVID-19 testing remains available by appointment through the COVID Triage Line at 270.798.4677. Triage nurses can provide directions for those unfamiliar with the testing site’s new location.

In order to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts, entrance the hospital remains limited to those with medical appointments. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minor children. Adults requiring assistance may have one support person accompany them. The outpatient visitor’s policy allows a guest to accompany a patient who requires supervision during outpatient visits.

The current inpatient visitor’s policy also remains in effect with only one visitor authorized in an inpatient room and during the patient’s entire hospital stay.

Facemasks are also required when entering the hospital. Some exceptions may apply to include very young children and certain medical conditions.

“We must continue to practice social distancing, mask wear and limiting visitors inside our medical facilities until we no longer perceive the COVID pandemic a threat within our community,” said Birchfield.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are available for all TRICARE beneficiaries ages 12 and older at Fort Campbell. To schedule your COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to www.blanchfield.tricare.mil.

