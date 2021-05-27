Donald Davidson named Montgomery County Highway Department Safety Director

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Highway Department announces the promotion of Donald Jeff Davidson from service coordinator to safety director.

Davidson is replacing recently retired Dwayne Tyler who was the safety director of the County Highway Department for 40 years.

“We had some great candidates apply externally and internally. Jeff rose to the top because of his education and breadth of knowledge and experience at different levels of the highway department which has helped him see safety needs within our department from different viewpoints. I look forward to working with Jeff in this role,” said Highway Department Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

Davidson holds a BS degree in occupational safety and health and has worked for the highway department since 1996 in several positions, most recently as a service coordinator. He also served as the risk manager for Montgomery County Government from 1999 through 2003.

The Montgomery County Highway Department is a full-service department equipped with a vehicle maintenance facility, sign shop, road striping, paving, mowing and construction equipment covering 770.84 miles of roads and 139 bridges for the citizens and businesses of Montgomery County. Responsibilities include mowing county rights-of-way, snow and debris removal, bridge and road construction, and striping.

For more information about the department, visit mcgtn.org/highway.

