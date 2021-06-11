|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Tobacco Road water outage
Friday, June 11th, 2021
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has turned off water service on Tobacco Road from Mallard Drive to Iris Lane for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.
The water main leak repair is expected to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:00am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
