Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library celebrates Pride Month with new display

Clarksville, TN – The Felix G. Woodward Library is celebrating the diversity of Austin Peay State University (APSU) students, staff, and faculty during Pride Month this June. That celebration comes in the form of a new display that puts a spotlight on LGBTQ+ books of all genres so patrons can have easy access to diverse stories and history.

“The June display celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride Month and illustrates Woodward Library’s commitment to providing information resources on a broad range of topics and from a variety of viewpoints,” Joe Weber, director of Library Services, said.

The library is displaying different pride flags that represent multiple genders and sexualities. Along with the flags, the library’s book display features book covers of every color in the rainbow to represent the colors in the rainbow pride flag.

“The Library Display Committee wanted to create a colorful and inclusive space for Pride Month,” Katie Pendleton, library communication and outreach specialist said. “Our student assistants made the flag garlands and helped with the design, and we are thrilled with how it came together.”

The Woodward Library also has formed a diversity committee to ensure that this campus resource remains accessible and supportive to all individuals.

According to the committee, “The Woodward Library has an incredible group of faculty, staff, and students working on diversity initiatives across all areas of the library. Our goals are to establish the library as an open and welcoming space, to build inclusivity into the accessibility and organization of our resources, and to promote policies that encourage and support all members of our community.

“Throughout the year, the library designs exhibits and displays aimed at strengthening our commitment to diversity, equity, and a sense of belonging. This month, we acknowledge what Pride represents and celebrate the many sexual and gender identities of our community.”

Now that Austin Peay State University has lifted many of its COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions, members of the public are welcome to visit the display. For library hours and more information please visit the library website at library.apsu.edu.

