Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 11th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road

Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed.

Davidson County

Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

Sunday, June 13th through thru Wednesday, June 16th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent closures of I-24 in both directions, from Bell Road (Exit 59) to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 62), for placing a bridge containment system. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 32 and 37, for restriping operations.

Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 over the Stones River for substructure repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

Look Ahead: On Friday, June 18th at 8:00pm through Monday, June 21st at 5:00am, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to one lane over the Stones River for the replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

ITS Maintenance on I-40

On Friday, from 10:00am-2:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure on I-40 West before Spence Lane at mile marker 214.3 for Dynamic Message Sign work.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions between mile markers 191 and 196 and mile markers 207 and 213, for restripe operations.

Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Ave (Exit 81)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange to work on underground utilities. No interstate lane closures will be needed.

Cheatham County

On Saturday, June 13th, from 6:00am-12:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 191 and 192, for slope mowing the median.

Hickman County and Humphreys County

Resurfacing on I-40 (MM 152-160)

Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Sections

Topics