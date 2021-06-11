Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Local Youth, Community, Professional Auditions for Fall 2021 portion of SEASON 39 this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 10th, the Roxy Regional Theatre will hold auditions for the Fall 2021 portion of Season 39, beginning at 10:00am.

Auditions, which are for ages 12 and up, are by appointment only and held in three separate groups: Youth auditions from 10:00am to 12:30pm; Community auditions from 1:00pm to 2:30pm; and Professional auditions from 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

Youth and professional actors MUST be able to attend daytime rehearsals and performances.

Community actors should communicate their availability at the audition.

To schedule an appointment, interested auditionees should submit photos and resumes to *protected email* by noon on Thursday, July 1st. The complete lineup for Season 39 will be announced on June 25, or shortly thereafter, at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Auditionees will need to prepare two contrasting 32-bar cuts and a 90-second monologue. Piano accompaniment will be provided, and auditionees should bring their music. If non-musical, they should come prepared with two contrasting monologues. Auditionees may be asked to stay and dance, so they are requested to please dress appropriately.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

