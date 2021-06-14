Fort Donelson National Battlefield Visitor Center Rehabilitation Project moves forward

Dover, TN – The National Park Service has announced the solicitation for proposals on the rehabilitation of the Fort Donelson National Battlefield Visitor Center project through open competition of the System for Award Management (SAM)contracting system.

The solicitation for proposals is a significant step forward toward the award of a contract and the start of the much-anticipated project.

“We are very pleased to see the Fort Donelson Visitor Center project go out for proposals from potential contractors,” Brian McCutchen, park superintendent said.

“The local public, as well as visitors from across the nation, have been eager for completion of the rehabilitation of the Mission 66-era facility, and for the park to offer a fully modern and accessible experience that the 21st-century visitor expects and deserves,” stated McCutchen.

The project includes the construction of a glass-clad addition, an elevator to provide accessibility to the building’s three levels, and a main-level observation area.

Design improvements throughout permit for Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design (ADA) compliant accessibility, fire suppression, emergency egress, improved security, and modern environmental systems for a more sustainable and climate-controlled environment for the park’s exhibits.

The project also includes the construction of a dedicated bookstore, improvements to the park museum and media capabilities, and the restoration or replication of characteristic design features.

Following the July 6th closing of the SAM submission period, contract proposals will be evaluated by the Denver Service Center, the construction management branch of the National Park Service. A late summer award period is anticipated, with scheduling and construction to follow.

“This project reflects the significant commitment of many to not only reopen the Visitor Center for public use, learning, and enjoyment, but to also provide what will be in many regards a new, modern, and accessible visitor experience while utilizing the historic and distinctive building characteristics for future generations,” McCutchen said.

Sections

Topics