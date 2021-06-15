Clarksville-Montgomery County School System selects Chris Reneau as Chief Financial Officer

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has named Chris Reneau as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1st, 2021. He will be replacing Marcia Demorest, who announced last month that she would be stepping down to assume a different role in the district’s Business Affairs Department.

Reneau will be joining CMCSS after a successful career in various senior-level roles with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations.

Most recently, he was the Vice President of Operational Excellence for VLS Recovery Services in Houston, Texas.

Previous professional experiences include Corporate Director of Engineering for Plymouth Tube Company in Warrenville, IL; Senior Manager: Financial Planning & Analytics for Staples in Columbia, SC; Global Director: Quality and Director: Rental Operations for Dayton Superior Corporation in Dayton, OH; and Global Director: Quality and Business Unit Manager: North American Mechanics Hand Tools for Apex Tool Group, LLC in Sparks, MD.

He also has served as a Director of Quality, Senior Quality Engineer, Quality and Lean Manager, and Industrialization Engineer.

“Mr. Reneau’s impressive background in business, finance, engineering, and continuous improvement will be a tremendous asset to CMCSS,” stated Director of Schools Millard House II. “During the interviews, it was clear that he had the desire to make this career change to be a part of an organization focused on the growth of our children and betterment of society rather than just profits and losses.”

Reneau earned his MBA from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK, and his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. He is a Senior Member of the American Society of Quality and holds certifications from that organization in Six Sigma Black Belt, Quality Engineer, and Organizational Excellence/Quality Manager. Additionally, he has the Project Manager certification from PMI, Production & Inventory Manager certification from APICS, Lean Senpei from Toyota, and Master Black Belt from General Electric.

“My wife and I made the transition to Clarksville because we know this is a great community to raise our daughters,” stated Reneau. “As a parent, I look forward to my children continuing their education and graduating from CMCSS’s excellent schools. As the incoming CFO, I look forward to maintaining the fiscal management and responsibility that Mrs. Demorest and others have led over the years. I also look forward to developing relationships with local, state, and national leaders and agencies to ensure CMCSS has the financial resources it needs to educate and empower our students to reach their potential as our community continues to grow.”

Sections

Topics