Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Joe Thomas, Harold Stilts, Joseph Welch

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Joe Thomas, Harold Stilts, and Joseph Welch on their recent promotions.

Captain and Assistant Jail Administrator Joe Thomas has been promoted to Assistant Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator. Thomas brings a well-rounded law enforcement background to his new position. Previously he worked for the Erin and New Johnsonville Police Departments, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office where he served as Jail Administrator and Chief Deputy, and with the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) as a Jail Inspector.

During his tenure as Jail Administrator, Thomas earned the TCI Jail Administrator of the year in 2014. Thomas also served our country in the U.S. Air Force where he retired after 21 years of service.

Lieutenant Harold Stilts has been promoted to Captain and Assistant Jail Administrator. Stilts began his career with the MCSO in October 1994. Stilts was promoted to Corporal in November 1997 and to Sergeant in March 2000. In October 2017 he was promoted to Lieutenant of the Inmate Custody Division. Stilts, also a U.S. Army Veteran, brings nearly 27 years of internal corrections experience to his new position.

Sergeant Joseph Welch has been promoted to Lieutenant of the Inmate Custody Division. Welch began his career with the MCSO in October 2007. He was promoted to Corporal in February 2011 and to Sergeant in April 2016. Welch has been serving as the Inmate Classification Sergeant since May 2019 and brings 14 years of internal experience to his new position.

