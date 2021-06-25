City of Clarksville’s Independence Day celebration set for July 3rd

July 3rd event will offer music, fireworks, activities at Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, the City of Clarksville will present its annual Independence Day Celebration at Liberty Park. The free event will include a live concert, activities and a fireworks show.

Liberty Park will open at 5:00pm with activities and music beginning at 6:50pm. Seating will be available throughout the park, and the concert will be on the Great Lawn near the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Offsite event parking will be available and shuttles will run to and from Liberty Park throughout the event.

The free concert will include performances by Jay Ammo and The Tina Brown Band and activities will include sack races, hula hoops, and limbo.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from local vendors, including Skyline American Grill, Kona Ice, Sugar Booger TN, J&J Concessions, D&B Concessions, and Nashville Hot Sweets.

The evening will conclude with the City’s firework show at 9:00pm followed by the announcement of the 2021 Riverfest headliner.

Liberty Park will close at sunset on Friday, July 2nd to prepare for the Independence Day Celebration and will reopen for general use at sunrise on Sunday, July 4th. King’s Run Bark Park will reopen at 9:00am on July 4th.

Parking At Liberty Park

Parking will be available inside the park only for those vehicles with disabled license plates or placards and event staff with a city-issued pass. Marina users must have approved vehicle tags or a temporary pass.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the boat ramp parking area until 4:00pm or until the parking area has been filled. No boats will be allowed to exit the parking area from 8:00pm until the park has emptied after the fireworks display.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8:50pm to 9:20pm for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

Off-Site Parking

Off-site event parking will be available at three locations: Big Lots at 1041 South Riverside Drive, the CMCSS Facilities Building at 1312 Highway 48/13, and the Cumberland Plaza Garage at 133 Commerce Street.

Free Clarksville Transit System shuttle service to Liberty Park from CMCSS Facilities Building and the Cumberland Plaza Garage will begin at 5:00pm Parking in Historic Downtown Clarksville is free after 5:00pm.

All shuttles will continue their loop until 9:00pm with a momentary pause of service during the fireworks.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, CTS buses displaying their destination lot will begin returning guests to the parking areas, with the last bus departing from Liberty Park by 11:00pm.

Clarksville Police officers will be stationed at all major intersections around Liberty Park and Riverside Drive beginning at 6:00pm and continuing after the event. Pedestrians walking to the park are encouraged to cross only at major intersections.

Safety Rules In Liberty Park

All pets must be on a leash, and pet waste removed.

The following are prohibited:

Parking on the grass.

Pets on the playground.

Alcoholic beverages.

Camping or open fires.

Disturbance of plants or wildlife.

Drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Equestrian traffic.

Inflatables, tents and canopies.

Metal or artifact detecting.

Profanity.

Skateboards, motorized vehicles and scooters (except mobility devices).

Sleeping on park grounds or property.

Smoking, vaping, and tobacco within 25 feet of playground, pavilion, and patrons.

Weapons, firearms, and hunting (except as permitted by TCA 39-17-13)

This year’s event is presented by the City of Clarksville.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

