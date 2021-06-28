|
TBI issues Amber Alert for 7 month old from Memphis
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark.
He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30pm.
He is believed to be with his non-custodial father.
Call 1.800.TBI.FIND with information.
