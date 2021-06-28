Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI issues Amber Alert for 7 month old from Memphis

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark.

He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30pm.

He is believed to be with his non-custodial father.

Call 1.800.TBI.FIND with information.

Braylen Hunter Clark

