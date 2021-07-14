Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 14th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 14th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Callie is an adult medium-sized female Labrador retriever/possible hound mix. She is up to date on all vaccinations.. She loves playing outdoors and with her size and energy level might make a great running or hiking buddy. Introduction to other dogs and children advised.

R2D2 is a beautiful young male black and white domestic medium coat kitten. He is current on vaccinations and litter trained. If you are looking for a sweet companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Susie is an approximately 5-year-old female Beagle weighing about 30 pounds! She is house trained. Susie gets along with other dogs but would prefer a home where she is an only dog. She hasn’t been observed around children so introductions are advised. Susie loves attention! She is current on vaccinations and is spayed.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Pandora is a lively, lovely cat who has been looking for her forever home for a long time. She was abandoned, living under a shed and depending on the kindness of strangers who got her into Rescue. Pandora is white/gray with dramatic Turkish Van kitty markings and pale blue/green eyes marked with natural eyeliner! She is litter trained, current on vaccinations and spayed. She just loves attention and her optimistic, resilient nature will make her a welcome addition!.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Haley is a lovely female adult cat with a pretty tan and buff medium-length coat. She is current on vaccinations and litter trained. Haley did test positive for Feline Leukemia but is on medication and can live a long life. She needs to be an only cat or can happily coexist with another positive Feline leukemia cat.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Abigale is a beautiful female 3-year-old Calico mix. She is spayed, current on all vaccinations, and litter trained. She is very sweet and looking for her forever family who will give her a loving, stable home.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a handsome 3-year-old male Olde English Bulldogge looking for his forever home. He is housebroken, crate trained, neutered and current on his vaccinations. He has done well with most other dogs but prefers a cat free home. He loves to play ball and cuddle with his people. He has been working hard on leash manners and basic training.

This handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Marley is an adorable, young male medium size Labrador mix. Marley is a year and a half old and weighs 27 pounds. He is microchipped, neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. He does well with other dogs and loves playing with them.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Timber is a silly, fun-loving 6-year-old male Feist (hound) mix. His greatest passions are rolling in the grass, car rides, and hanging with his people. He is super sweet, gentle and does well with children and adults. Come check him out!

For more details you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

