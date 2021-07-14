Nashville Sounds hold Louisville Bats scoreless in 5-0 win at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Zach Green launched two home runs to power the Nashville Sounds to a 5-0 victory over the Louisville Bats Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds recorded their sixth shutout of the season.

Nashville starting pitcher Blaine Hardy earned his third win of the season, the left-hander worked five scoreless innings and struck out four. Chad Sobotka, Quintin Torres-Costa, Eric Yardley, and Angel Perdomo all tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Zach Green got Nashville on the board as he led off the second inning with a home run to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

Matt Lipka drew a bases-loaded walk to extend Nashville’s lead in the third to 2-0.

In the fifth, Green hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to give Nashville a 4-0 advantage. Jamie Westbrook walked in the seventh, advanced to third on a single, and scored on an error to make it 5-0, Sounds.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-0, 1.04) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bo Takahashi (2-4, 6.04) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Zach Green had his second multi-homer game of the season (last – 5/29 at Columbus) and the 12 th of his career.

of his career. Nashville starter Blaine Hardy matched a season-high with 5.0 IP (2x, last – 5/13 vs. Memphis)…is 3-1 with a 4.74 ERA (13 ER/24.2 IP) in six starts.

Jamie Westbrook extended his on-base to 26 games. He is hitting .376 (38-for-101) during the streak.

The Sounds have won four of their last five games at home.

The Sounds recorded their sixth shutout of the season and their third in the last nine games.

Box Score

Louisville 0, Nashville 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Lousiville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 Nashville 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 X 5 9 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics