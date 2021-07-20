Dunbar Cave State Park to hold Hike, Cave Tour

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 24th, 2021, Dunbar Cave State Park will hold “If Rocks Could Talk”.

Dunbar Cave has a unique place in the indigenous story that has persisted through time. Join Seasonal Interpreter Marley on a lantern lit journey through this narrative.

As day transitions to night we will journey through the forest discussing myths and legends related to Mississippian Culture.

Finally, reaching the cave entrance, we will move forward into this lower world where 800 years ago humans left fragments of a cultural story behind.

This 1.5 hour program will be split between hike and cave.

Registration is required. The cost is $25,00 for adults (ages 13+) and $15.00 for children (ages 8-12). Children must be at least 8 years old.

Participants should be able to hike 2 plus miles over different types of terrain, in the dark. Please bring water, a flashlight, closed-toed shoes, and weather-appropriate clothing. Please check in at the Visitor Center 15 minutes before the program starts.

As a note, this is not the standard cave tour.

Date: July 24th

Time: 7:30pm-9:00pm

Meet at: The Visitor Center

Price: $15.00 / Child (age 8-12); $25.00 / Adult (age 13+)

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Programs are free unless noted otherwise. All programs require reservations by the Deadline Listed. Programs with no reservations by the deadline will be canceled.

All programs begin at the Visitor Center unless another site is listed.

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.

Sections

Topics