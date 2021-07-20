United Way of the Greater Clarksville Campaign surpasses 1.5 Million Goal

Clarksville, TN – Among 260 local supporters, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region hosted its Annual Membership Meeting and Campaign Celebration at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

Culminating this year’s For the Love of Community campaign theme, the event reflected upon the effects of COVID-19 Coronavirus on the community and the support of the local workplaces, agencies, and grants that worked to keep our community stable through the pandemic.

Through Workplace Campaigns and grant funding from the City of Clarksville, United Way obtained its Campaign Goal for 2020-21 set at $1.5M, which will be pushed out to the community through partner agencies and the Residence CARES Relief Fund.

United Way GCR strives to do better than before, to serve more people, and continually seeks to break barriers and overcome challenges that hold families and individuals back in our community. COVID-19 Coronavirus constituted a major challenge to non-profits, and UWGCR was no exception. Since COVID shut down the city of Clarksville in March of 2020, UWGCR has stepped up its efforts to advocate for the health, education, and financial stability of the community.

Annually, United Way presents campaign awards to recognize the outstanding achievements of local contributors, volunteers, and partners.

Above & Beyond Award: Michelle Newell – Montgomery County Public Information Officer; Sherry Robertson – Montgomery County Adult Probation; Kathee Marco – Henrickson USA, LLC; Lauren Winters – City of Clarksville

Ben C. Parks Award: Legends Bank

Robert R. Welch Founders Award: Don Jenkins & Jack Turner

Highest Giving Campaign: Publix

Inspire Award: Jeff Bryant, Montgomery County Highway Supervisor

Way to Grow: Hendrickson USA, LLC

Ambassador’s Award: Casey Jenkins of Jenkins & Wynne

Volunteer Leadership Award: Dave Hartnett

Outstanding Board Member of the Year: Jeff Harris, UW Finance Committee Chair

Director’s Award: Dan Moore, Operation Stand Down Clarksville

Numerous other volunteers were recognized for their service, and incoming members of the Board of Directors were installed for a term of three years. Newly elected Directors and those re-elected include: Dustin Wallace – Ajax Distributing, Inc., President; Kelly Replogle – Buffalo Wild Wings, Vice President; Stacey Streetman – JCM Management, Campaign Chair; Ashley Jackson – Planters Bank, Secretary; Jeff Harris – Mont. County Trustee’s Office, Treasurer; Cynthia Pitts – City of Clarksville First Lady; Ashley Mynatt – VIP Clarksville Magazine; O’Neal Wiggins – Wiggins Medical Transport; and Princess Lagan – Bridgestone Metalpha.

This year’s campaign goal of $1.5M was exceeded by $15,893; the highest amount United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region has had the opportunity to give back to the community thus far. UWGCR would like to thank the many donors and supporters in the community for making this possible. The event concludes United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region’s 2020-2021 campaign season.

For more information about UWGCR, visit www.liveunitedclarksville.org.

