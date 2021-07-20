AAA reports Tennessee Gas Price Average remains Stead for Second Week in a Row

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average held steady for the second week in a row. The Tennessee Gas Price average remains $2.88 which is two cents more than one month ago and 95 cents more than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices declined last week after recent news of OPEC and its oil-producing allies plan to gradually increase oil production beginning in August,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Initial reports did lead to a reduction in crude oil pricing, but it’s unclear at this point where the crude market will go from here. For now, drivers can likely enjoy a break from rising prices at the pump.”

Quick Facts

92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.69 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.14 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increased 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3.00/gallon.

One of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer is high crude oil prices. However, last week crude prices fluctuated from a high of $75.00/bbl down to $71.00/bbl. News from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over the weekend, that they have reached a deal to increase production in August, could give crude oil prices the potential to drop under $70.00/bbl. Regardless, AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer.

While gas demand dipped to 9.28 million b/d, in the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report, the rate is strong for summer. The EIA report also shows gasoline stocks increased by 1 million bbl to 236.5 million.

The jump in supply and drop in demand mitigated fluctuation to the national gas price average, which had a two-cent increase on the week. During the last seven days, 25 state averages increased by at least two cents, with 11 of those seeing jumps of a nickel or more.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 16 cents to settle at $71.81. Although prices fluctuated at the end of the day because of a stronger dollar, crude prices declined on the week due to supply concerns and tension between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that prevented OPEC and its allies from reaching a deal to increase crude production.

However, under the compromise, which media reports confirmed over the weekend, OPEC will increase daily crude production by 400,000 barrels in August. The increase is expected to help lower crude prices, assuming it is not met with higher demand. Crude prices could decline this week in anticipation of the production increase.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.95), Morristown ($2.90), Johnson City ($2.90)

Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($2.81), Chattanooga ($2.81), Clarksville ($2.84)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.885 $2.886 $2.883 $2.856 $1.935 Chattanooga $2.813 $2.817 $2.821 $2.766 $1.907 Knoxville $2.886 $2.886 $2.884 $2.875 $1.885 Memphis $2.945 $2.943 $2.930 $2.904 $1.976 Nashville $2.889 $2.891 $2.902 $2.865 $1.974 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

