Nashville Sounds drop Doubleheader at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds suffered a pair of walk-off defeats on Friday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, falling 3-2 and 6-5 in a doubleheader at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds have lost six of their last seven games and three of the four so far in the series.

In Game 1, the Sounds had Jacksonville down to its last strike in the bottom of the seventh when Brian Navarreto hit a two-run homer off Luke Barker (4-2), saddling the Sounds with the 3-2 defeat instead of a 2-1 win.

It spoiled another quality start by Thomas Jankins, his second in four starts. He gave up one run over six-plus innings in the no-decision.

Jankins also drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the second inning, and Pablo Reyes followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 early.

Jankins allowed his only run in the bottom of the second, and it remained 2-1 until the Navarreto homer in the seventh. Tommy Eveld (3-1) got the win for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Then in Game 2, the Sounds trailed 5-3 in the seventh and were down to their last out when Zach Green smashed a two-run single with the bases loaded to tie the game, but Jacksonville loaded the bases in the bottom half and got a single from Zach Zehner off Eric Yardley (1-1) for a 6-5 finish.

The Sounds had built a 3-1 lead to back starter Andy Otero, who gave up a run in the first inning before retiring 11 straight through four innings. Troy Stokes Jr. belted a two-run homer in the second and Dustin Peterson nailed an RBI double in the fifth for the two-run advantage.

But Jacksonville rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth against Otero and Patrick Weigel, putting the Sounds behind again until the seventh. Colton Hock (1-1) recorded the win for Jacksonville.

The six-game set continues Saturday at 5:35pm CT. Alec Bettinger (1-3, 3.24) is slated to pitch for the Sounds (41-28) against Edward Cabrera (0-1, 12.00) for Jacksonville (36-32).

Post-Game Notes

Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Game 1 of the doubleheader, his eighth game on major league rehab assignment for the Brewers.

Cooper Hummel drew a walk in each game of the twinbill and has 36 on the year…he entered play Friday ranked 9 th in the Triple-A East in walks…he also played each game at first base, his first career games at that position.

The Sounds had suffered only one walk-off defeat this season before having two on Friday…they've had eight walk-off victories.

Box Score – Game 1

Nashville 2, Jacksonville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0 Jacksonville 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 6 1

Box Score – Game 2

Nashville 5, Jacksonville 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 5 6 0 Jacksonville 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 6 9 0

