Austin Peay State University Military Alumni Chapter endows CW3 (R) Scott Schroeder Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Military Alumni Chapter recently endowed the CW3 (R) Scott Schroeder Scholarship Endowment. This is the fourth scholarship to be endowed by the chapter.

Schroeder was born in January 1966 and grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Army’s 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell from 1991 until 2015. In December of 2010, he was involved in an IED explosion while conducting operations in Afghanistan. Both of his legs were amputated above the knee and his right arm was severely mangled.

Following his recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., he returned home to Tennessee with his family in 2012. The CW3 (R) Scott Schroeder Scholarship Endowment was created in recognition of his bravery and perseverance while overcoming the many obstacles in his life.

“Our chapter will continue to increase its efforts to build scholarship endowments because that is something our service members and their families deserve from our great institution and this amazing community,” APSU Military Alumni Chapter President Joe Shakeenab said.

Shakeenab also expressed gratitude to the many donors who believed in the chapter’s mission to directly assist Special Forces Soldiers.

“We are grateful to David Corlew and the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project for their direct contributions to this endowment,” he said. “As chapter president and a member of the Legion, I am humbled by their level of support and the notable relationship the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project continues to share with the 5th Special Forces Group. De Oppresso Liber!”

To qualify, students must be active duty Special Forces soldiers, honorably discharged Special Forces soldiers, or spouses or dependents of Special Forces soldiers. Applicants must also be enrolled full-time at APSU, and be in good standing with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. Recipients must reapply for the scholarship each year.

“We are grateful to all of our alumni and community members who contributed to this scholarship,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “The APSU Military Alumni Chapter is doing amazing work to support our military-affiliated students and their families. We are proud of their commitment. I also want to say a special thank you to the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project for providing additional support to APSU through their contribution to our Candlelight Ball event.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

Save the Date for the APSU Military Alumni Chapter Dinner, taking place Friday, October 8th, at 6:00pm during the APSU Homecoming activities. The dinner will be one of the events that will recognize the 50th Anniversary of the Austin Peay State University ROTC Program, which the University will celebrate throughout the upcoming academic year. More information will be available soon.

For questions, email *protected email* .

