Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game is against Atlanta Falcons, August 13th

Nashville, TN – After all NFL preseason contests were canceled a year ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Tennessee Titans are scheduled for three preseason contests this August. Once they open camp, they will have just over two weeks before they travel to Atlanta to open the preseason against the Falcons on August 13th, 2021.

The following week, the Titans will depart Nashville for multiple days of work with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The clubs will practice with each other in Tampa Bay on August 18th and 19th, followed by an August 21st preseason date.

On August 28th, the Titans play their first and only home contest of the preseason, hosting the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.

It will mark the first time since December 22nd, 2019 that the Titans will appear in front of their home crowd without any pandemic-related restrictions on attendance.

To open the regular season, the Titans will host the Arizona Cardinals on September 12th.

