Marsha Blackburn Report: Condemning Reckless Tax-And-Spend Policies

Washington, D.C. – It is immoral to recklessly spend taxpayer dollars without regard for our children and grandchildren, who are already carrying a massive debt burden. Although Tennesseans support responsible infrastructure investment, we don’t support trillions of dollars in new spending for radical wish list projects.

Female athletes deserve a fair chance to compete. Allowing males to participate in women’s sports denies female student-athletes a level playing field to compete and achieve. This week, I met with athletes Cynthia Monteleone, Margaret Oneal, and Inga Thompson to discuss the work we’re doing on Capitol Hill to protect equal opportunity in sports.

Celebrating Tennessee Olympians

There is nothing more American than cheering on Team USA! This year we are excited to watch talented Tennessee athletes show off on the international stage! To learn more about our Olympians, click here.

Mask Mandates Are About Power

Washington elitists are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the American people under their control. The new guidance from the CDC doesn’t follow the science and puts the wellbeing of children in K-12 schools at risk. There is no valid reason to require a vaccinated person to wear a mask. Mask mandates and lockdowns are all about power.

Holding Authoritarian Regimes Accountable At United Nations

Authoritarian regimes, such as the Chinese Communist Party, cannot be allowed to wreak havoc at the United Nations. My United Nations Transparency and Accountability Act with House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member McCaul will strengthen America’s influence as a key UN member nation and expose the threat adversarial countries pose to international organizations.

This work is critical to holding authoritarian regimes accountable for their relentless campaigns against democracy and human rights.

Supporting Tennessee Service Members

While the brave men and women of our armed services defend our freedom, we must push for the resources they need to fight and win. To get this done, I ensured that the Armed Services Committee-passed 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) reflected the goals of our service members and their families, as well as the needs of the many Tennessee-based scientists and engineers who support our national security mission at home and abroad.

Cutting Off Funding To Terrorists

Under no circumstances should taxpayer funds support terrorist organizations–even indirectly. Unfortunately, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has evolved into a cash funnel for Hamas and a mouthpiece for antisemitism. I am glad to join my colleagues in the Senate to introduce legislation to stop terrorist organizations from siphoning money from the United States.

Ensuring Americans’ Data Privacy

The increase in cyberattacks and data leaks have made it obvious to consumers that their online data may not be safe. That’s why I urged President Joe Biden to sanction China for their malicious hacking spree and joined my colleagues in the Senate to introduce the Setting an American Framework to Ensure Data Access, Transparency, and Accountability (SAFE DATA) Act to give Americans more choice over how their data is shared online.

Marsha’s Roundup

Tennesseans are sick and tired of rising inflation caused by the Joe Biden administration’s radical tax-and-spend policies.

Government officials should not abuse their authority to impose an unscientific mask mandate.

Tennesseans value their freedom, but politicians in Washington want to take it away.

It’s time to bring calm back to our communities. We must show more support for our law enforcement. The uptick in crime will not fix itself.

The crisis is growing at the border, and the Biden administration is failing to act. Until our border is secure, every state is a border state.

How long have Jjoe Biden and Big Tech been in cahoots? The American people deserve answers.

