Nashville Sounds held scoreless in doubleheader loss to Columbus Clippers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds offense could not get anything going as they suffered a pair of shutouts Sunday against the Columbus Clippers, falling 6-0 and 2-0 in a doubleheader at First Horizon Park. The Sounds and Clippers split the six-game set.

In game one, Columbus took a 1-0 lead on a single from Richard Palacios in the second inning. Alex Call crushed a two-run homer in the fifth and Palacios singled home a run in the sixth to put the Clippers up 4-0. A run-scoring double in the seventh by Gabriel Arias and a solo home run in the eighth by Oscar Gonzalez gave Columbus a 6-0 advantage. Zach Green had the lone hit for the Sounds.

Game two was more of the same for Nashville. The Sounds posted just three hits and left 10 runners on base.

Andrés Gimenéz gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the third with a run scoring single and Trenton Brooks scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to make it 2-0, Clippers.

The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a seven-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-1, 1.35) starts for Nashville, Toledo’s starting pitcher is to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville was shutout in back-to-back games for the second time this season (also 6/4-5 at Charlotte.)

The Sounds tied a season-low with one hit (also 7/8 at Gwinnett).

Aaron Ashby is 0-2 with a 2.87 ERA (5 ER/15.2 IP) and 27 strikeouts in his last five appearances.

Weston Wilson batted .310 (27-for-87) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 21 RBI in July.

Nashville is 9-3 vs. Columbus this season.

Box Score – Game 1

Columbus 6, Nashville 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 0 1 0 0 2 1 1 1 0 6 10 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Box Score – Game 2

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 8 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

