Tennessee Titans have to have roster down to 53 Players by August 31st

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson, head coach Mike Vrabel and their respective staffs will craft and manage a roster that will need to be pared three times before the regular season.

NFL rules permit 90-man rosters at the start of camp—an increase of 10 players from the 2020 number—until the first cut to 85 players on August 17th. The roster gets trimmed to 80 players exactly one week later on August 24th, and finally, on August 31st, it goes to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Practice squads may be established on September 1st.

Several new faces will be on hand in their first training camp with the Titans.

One of the newest is also one of the most notable: veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.

Robinson engineered a trade for the former Atlanta Falcons star on June 9th, sending draft picks in 2022 (second round) and 2023 (conditional fourth round) to the Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-rounder.

Through 2020, Jones’ average of 95.5 receiving yards per game ranked first in NFL history, and he is the all-time Falcons leader in receptions (848), receiving yards (12,896), and 100-yard receiving games (58). The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection eclipsed 12,000 career receiving yards faster than any other player in NFL history, breaking Jerry Rice’s old mark.

The acquisition of Jones capped an offseason that saw the Titans attract several other veteran talents. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh Steelers), cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (New Orleans Saints), defensive lineman Denico Autry (Indianapolis Colts), and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Los Angeles Rams) count among the free agents who found a home in Tennessee.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Titans landed eight prospects, starting with Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley with the 22nd overall selection in the first round.

In the second round, the Titans chose North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz, followed by a pair of defenders in Round 3: Georgia linebacker Monty Rice and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden. In total, 48 of the 89 players on the Titans roster as of July 25th were added since the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

