Nashville Sounds fall 8-1 on the road against Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – The Louisville Bats scored five runs in the second inning on their way to an easy 8-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville’s five-run second inning was followed by a three-run third to open an 8-1 lead. The Bats went on cruise control the rest of the way to take game one of the six-game set.

Pablo Reyes delivered an immediate spark to the Nashville lineup when he cranked a one-out home run to left-center in the top of the first to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.

The lead quickly evaporated as Louisville sent eight hitters to the plate in the second.

The frame was highlighted by a two-run, inside-the-park home run by Bats third baseman Jose Barrero. In the third, Louisville center fielder Ender Inciate’s two-run single extended the Bats lead to 8-1.

Nashville’s offense couldn’t get anything going the rest of the way after the early long ball from Reyes. They managed five hits in the game and only had four at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The bullpen trio of Quintin Torres-Costa, Patrick Weigel, and Chad Sobotka did their part, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (2-6, 6.59) starts for Nashville against right-hander Hunter Greene (3-5, 3.63) for Louisville.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Jose Barrero’s inside-the-park home run was the first against Nashville since San Antonio’s Tyler Saladino hit one on April 12th, 2019.

Quintin Torres-Costa threw a season-high 2 1/3 innings and matched a season-high with 4 strikeouts…2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

The Sounds are now 34-10 when scoring first.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Louisville 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1 Louisville 0 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 X 8 11 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

