|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds fall 8-1 on the road against Louisville Bats
Louisville, KY – The Louisville Bats scored five runs in the second inning on their way to an easy 8-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville’s five-run second inning was followed by a three-run third to open an 8-1 lead. The Bats went on cruise control the rest of the way to take game one of the six-game set.
Pablo Reyes delivered an immediate spark to the Nashville lineup when he cranked a one-out home run to left-center in the top of the first to give the Sounds a 1-0 lead.
The lead quickly evaporated as Louisville sent eight hitters to the plate in the second.
The frame was highlighted by a two-run, inside-the-park home run by Bats third baseman Jose Barrero. In the third, Louisville center fielder Ender Inciate’s two-run single extended the Bats lead to 8-1.
Nashville’s offense couldn’t get anything going the rest of the way after the early long ball from Reyes. They managed five hits in the game and only had four at-bats with runners in scoring position.
The bullpen trio of Quintin Torres-Costa, Patrick Weigel, and Chad Sobotka did their part, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (2-6, 6.59) starts for Nashville against right-hander Hunter Greene (3-5, 3.63) for Louisville.
The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30pm CT.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Nashville 1, Louisville 8
[470cnter]
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
SectionsSports
TopicsChad Sobotka, Louisville Bats, Louisville KY, Louisville Slugger Field, Nashville Sounds, Pablo Reyes, Pacific Coast League, Patrick Weigel, PCL, Quintin Torres-Costa, Sounds, Thomas Jankins
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.