Fort Defiance Civil War Park to have Fortification Expert speak August 15th

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center will host a new event, The Bones of Fort Defiance, at 1:00pm Sunday, August 15th, 2021. No registration or fees are required.

John R. Weaver II, a fortification expert, will provide a historical lecture about the construction of Fort Defiance, the various components of the fort, and how they would have worked together in battle.

The presentation will be followed by a walking tour of the fort.

Mr. Weaver is a national expert on masonry coastal defenses and is the author of the highly acclaimed A Legacy in Brick and Stone: Coastal Defense Forts of the American Third System, 1816-1867.

He is an active member and former chair of the Coast Defense Study Group, a member of the Council on America’s Military Past, the Treasurer of the Camp Tippecanoe Civil War Roundtable, and a member of several Friends groups of various forts.

This event is free and open to all ages.

Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is located at 120 Duncan Street in Clarksville.



For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

