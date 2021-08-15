Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta registration going on now

Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta Registration open for Interested Teams

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the annual Riverfest Cardboard Boat Regatta sponsored by Water Dogs Scuba & Safety LLC. The event will be on Saturday, September 11thm 2021 at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp at 1:00om.

Teams will build their vessel out of cardboard and race 100 yards down the Cumberland River. Awards will be presented based on boat design, boat aesthetics, team unity, costumes, and the infamous Titanic Award.

“Traditionally, the Riverfest Regatta is a great opportunity for teams to build a boat and challenge others to a showdown on the water,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “This is a fun, and sometimes wet, way to build a sense of camaraderie and community.”

The event is open to all ages and makes a great opportunity for STEM classes, team building amongst coworkers, a creative outlet for a group of friends, or a family looking for some competition.

Pre-registration at www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com is required by September 10th. Complete registration information and Regatta rules are at https://bit.ly/3CAxwEu

