Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Operating Room Specialists

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – Sgt. Kendrick Spanner, Pfc. Jillian Medina and Spc. Brandon Trevathan are U.S. Army Operating Room Specialists at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

They help keep things running smoothly by assisting nurses in prepping patients for surgery, assisting doctors during surgical procedures, and ensuring operating rooms and surgical tools are properly sterilized and inspected before and after procedures.

They assist with 10 to 15 procedures each, per day, which helps keep them proficient in their skills and ready to respond wherever the Army needs them.

Sections

Topics