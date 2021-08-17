|
Nashville Sounds fall at Memphis Redbirds, 5-1
Memphis, TN – The offensive struggles continued for the Nashville Sounds in a 5-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park Tuesday night. The Sounds have scored one run in back-to-back games as their losing streak hit five games.
Nashville’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Mario Feliciano delivered a run-scoring single to right-center. The knock by Feliciano was one of only three hits for the Sounds.
Andy Otero started for the Sounds and allowed two runs in four innings. Memphis scored a single tally in the first and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead.
Feliciano’s base hit in the top of the fifth inning cut the deficit to 2-1 but that is as close as the Sounds would get the rest of the way. Brice Turang had a single in the fifth and Keston Hiura added a base hit in the seventh to account for Nashville’s three hits.
The Redbirds made the most of their opportunities at the plate and went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They added a run in the bottom of the fifth and a pair of runs in the eighth to put the game away.
Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.40) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (5-4, 4.83) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.
Nashville 1, Memphis 5
