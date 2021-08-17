Nashville Sounds fall at Memphis Redbirds, 5-1

Memphis, TN – The offensive struggles continued for the Nashville Sounds in a 5-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park Tuesday night. The Sounds have scored one run in back-to-back games as their losing streak hit five games.

Nashville’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Mario Feliciano delivered a run-scoring single to right-center. The knock by Feliciano was one of only three hits for the Sounds.

Andy Otero started for the Sounds and allowed two runs in four innings. Memphis scored a single tally in the first and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

Feliciano’s base hit in the top of the fifth inning cut the deficit to 2-1 but that is as close as the Sounds would get the rest of the way. Brice Turang had a single in the fifth and Keston Hiura added a base hit in the seventh to account for Nashville’s three hits.

The Redbirds made the most of their opportunities at the plate and went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They added a run in the bottom of the fifth and a pair of runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.40) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (5-4, 4.83) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura went 1-for-2 with a walk and has reached safely in all 21 games he has played in with Nashville.

The Sounds have lost 11 of their last 13 games on the road.

Nashville’s five-game losing streak is the longest of the season.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Memphis 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 Memphis 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 X 5 8 1

