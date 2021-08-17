Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds fall at Memphis Redbirds, 5-1

NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationMemphis, TN – The offensive struggles continued for the Nashville Sounds in a 5-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park Tuesday night. The Sounds have scored one run in back-to-back games as their losing streak hit five games.

Nashville’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Mario Feliciano delivered a run-scoring single to right-center. The knock by Feliciano was one of only three hits for the Sounds.

Nashville Sounds Has Lost 11 of Last 13 Away from First Horizon Park. (Nashville Sounds)

Andy Otero started for the Sounds and allowed two runs in four innings. Memphis scored a single tally in the first and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

Feliciano’s base hit in the top of the fifth inning cut the deficit to 2-1 but that is as close as the Sounds would get the rest of the way. Brice Turang had a single in the fifth and Keston Hiura added a base hit in the seventh to account for Nashville’s three hits.

The Redbirds made the most of their opportunities at the plate and went 5-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They added a run in the bottom of the fifth and a pair of runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (2-4, 5.40) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Angel Rondon (5-4, 4.83) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

  • Keston Hiura went 1-for-2 with a walk and has reached safely in all 21 games he has played in with Nashville.
  • The Sounds have lost 11 of their last 13 games on the road.
  • Nashville’s five-game losing streak is the longest of the season.

Box Score

Nashville 1, Memphis 5

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
Memphis 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 X 5 8 1

 

