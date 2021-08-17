Mark Green, Foreign Affairs Republicans, Call on Joe Biden to Continue Evacuation in Afghanistan until All Americans, Afghan Partners Safely out of the Country

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Green, Ranking Member of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul, Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation Lead Republican Steve Chabot, and all committee Republicans are calling on President Joe Biden to commit to continuing evacuation flights out of Kabul until all American citizens and all of our Afghan partners are safely out of the country.

Their call comes in the wake of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s refusal to make that commitment when asked three times at today’s White House briefing.

“For months, we have consistently urged President Biden and his administration to develop and implement a plan to evacuate our Afghan partners, to secure the U.S. embassy and keep Americans in the country safe, and to manage the impending humanitarian crisis. He ignored us.”

“We are facing this shameful moment in our history because of President JoeBiden’s failed leadership. Full stop.”

“It is reprehensible that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and President Joe Biden are now refusing – repeatedly – to commit to continuing the evacuation of American citizens and our Afghan partners until they are all safely out of the country.”

“We demand President Biden immediately and publicly commit to continuing evacuations for as long as it takes to get all Americans and Afghan allies to safety. Refusing to do so will only serve to further damage U.S. credibility as a partner moving forward. ”

The following House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans joined Reps. Green, McCaul, and Chabot in releasing this statement:

Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-NJ)

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO)

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN)

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL)

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY)

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX)

Rep. Young Kim (R-CA)

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

