Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Crash on McClary Road, Road Closed

August 21, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a crash involving serious injuries in the curve of McClardy Road.

Residents that live east of 1027 McClardy Road are asked to avoid the area until Clarksville Police Officers, and other Emergency Services can clear the road.

At this time, there is no further information or details on the crash available.

Clarksville Police are working a vehicle accident with injuries on McClary Road.

Clarksville Police are working a vehicle accident with injuries on McClary Road.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives