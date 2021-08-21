|
Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Crash on McClary Road, Road Closed
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a crash involving serious injuries in the curve of McClardy Road.
Residents that live east of 1027 McClardy Road are asked to avoid the area until Clarksville Police Officers, and other Emergency Services can clear the road.
At this time, there is no further information or details on the crash available.
