Two new Scholarships for Austin Peay State University Students created by Joe and Cathi Maynard

Clarksville, TN – Joe and Cathi Maynard have expanded their commitment to Austin Peay State University (APSU) by contributing significant gifts to establish the Dr. Joe E Maynard, Sr. Education Endowment and the George J. Reed, Sr. Veterans Scholarship Endowment.

To qualify for the Dr. Joe E Maynard, Sr. Education Endowment, students must be enrolled in the APSU Eriksson College of Education, pursuing a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree in Educational Leadership.

Applicants must also show evidence of financial need, have a 3.75 GPA from their master’s degree program, and they must also show evidence of success or achievements in their chosen field.

Dr. Joe E. Maynard, Sr. was Joe Maynard’s late father. He was a lifetime learner and academic. As a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, George Peabody College, and Columbia University, he worked as a lifetime educator and consultant. He was also an OVC and SEC football and basketball referee, and he fondly remembered his father bringing him to games at APSU. Dr. Maynard passed away in 1987 at 53 years old.

To qualify for the George J. Reed, Sr. Veterans Scholarship Endowment, students must be enrolled full-time at Austin Peay State University with a 2.3 GPA or higher. Applicants must also be studying engineering or nursing, demonstrate financial need, and be active duty military or veterans with an honorable discharge.

George J. Reed, Sr. was Cathi Maynard’s late father. He was born on August 17th, 1934, and he passed away on December 7th, 2020. Reed served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1956. He was an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Following his military career, Reed went on to work as a boiler welder for Philadelphia Electric Company.

“I was known as his favorite oldest daughter,” Cathi Maynard said. “My father loved his family, and he was proud of his military service.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

“Through these new endowments, Joe and Cathi Maynard are continuing their dedication to supporting many varied segments of our unique student population,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “We are grateful to them for enhancing the total student experience, especially for our nursing and military-affiliated students.”

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

